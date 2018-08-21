Business

Realty Partners Introduces Real Estate Industry's first Mercedes-Benz® Car Bonus Program

Realty Partners LLC, The Agent Owned Company™, announced today the real estate industry’s first car bonus program.
The incentive rewards current associates who reach the company’s Executive rank with a monthly car bonus allowance towards any model white, Realty Partners branded Mercedes-Benz® vehicle. To qualify for the Mercedes-Benz® Car Bonus Program, an associate personally refers 5 agents, those who then refer 2 agents each to the company.
Thomas Heimann, Founder and CEO of Realty Partners states, “As we are continuing our rapid expansion, we wanted to create a unique incentive program to reward those associates who are most responsible for the growth of our business, and what could be a better and more exciting incentive for REALTOR® associate than to drive a Mercedes-Benz®, arguably the finest automobile on the road”.

