Pyrogen Testing Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Pyrogen Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global pyrogen testing market was valued at US$ 638.2 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 1,842.8 Mn in 2025. The report suggests that rise in demand for pyrogen testing in various pharmaceutical and biological industry is anticipated to drive the global pyrogen testing market between 2017 and 2025.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global pyrogen testing market. The market in North America is driven by highly structured health care industry and availability of well-defined FDA regulations for pharmaceutical and medical device product manufacturing. Europe is projected to account for 30% market share by 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for pyrogen testing during the forecast period. The pyrogen testing market in Latin America is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Increase in Public and Regulatory Concerns about Product Safety to Fuel Market Growth

Pyrogen testing was introduced in pharmaceutical products such as drugs and immunological products. Presently, it is used in medical devices, implants, purification of water, and the food & beverage industry. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides testing recommendations to biological products, drugs, and medical device companies. However, there are concerns about the testing recommendations and acceptance criteria through the United States Pharmacopeia (USP). According to the European Medicines Agency (April 2016), the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) developed a guidance report on quality, safety & efficacy, and environmental testing of medicinal, pharmaceutical, and immunological products. These factors demand more number of pyrogen tests of products for safety. According to the FDA, the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has adopted the USP Endotoxin Reference Standard and limits for medical device extracts which are expressed in EU/ml (Endotoxin Units/ml). These improved and additional applications increased demand for pyrogen testing products.

