Polyethylene wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025

The polyethylene wax market was estimated at USD 1.06 billion in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Polyethylene wax is a low molecular weight polyethylene, which consists of ethylene monomer chains.

Asia-Pacific is accounted to be the fastest growing region in the polyethylene wax market owing to the high demand from sectors such as, adhesives & coatings, plastic processing, and printing & inks. In addition, increasing building and construction activities in the developing counties in the region is fueling the demand for polyethylene wax market.

On the basis of processes, the polymerization process is estimated to hold the largest share in the polyethylene wax market. The polymerization process is used in the production of high-density polyethylene wax and low-density polyethylene wax. In addition, the increasing demand for adhesives in building and construction industries is driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of type, the oxidized segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. The growth is attributed to its different uses in applications such as, surface modifiers in hot-melt adhesives, lubricants in PVC, additive for rubber process, and dispersing agents for polar master batches.

On the basis of Application, plastic processing is estimated to hold the largest share in the global polyethylene wax market. This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyethylene wax in the processing of PVC, PE, and PP pipes.