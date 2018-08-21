Pictorial health warnings (PHWs) are one of the most effective ways to communicate health effects of tobacco

From 1 September 2018, all tobacco products will feature a fresh set of 85% pictorial health warnings. A new set of health warnings for all tobacco products have been notified by the union health ministry with validity extending up to the next two years. Any tobacco product manufactured, imported or packaged on or after the said date will have to display these images.

The government had made an amendment to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules-2008 in April. There are two sets of specified health warnings: the first set with validity of one year, and a second set to be implemented after the expiry of the former’s validity on September 1, 2019. The second set of health warnings will be valid till September 1, 2020.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Pictorial health warnings (PHWs) are the most effective way of communicating the ill-effects of tobacco use, particularly among those with low literacy or no formal education. In a country like India, where one-third of the population is illiterate, these pictorial health warnings communicate health messages effectively and can influence decisions. Large and effective PHWs discourage non-users, such as the youth, from starting; encourage current users to stop and prevent relapse of those who have already quit. They detract from the glamour and appeal of tobacco product packages and help gain public acceptance for other tobacco-control measures such as establishing smoke-free norms.”

About 275 million of India’s adult population uses tobacco in some form or another. Prolonged tobacco consumption in any form can cause heart diseases, which are responsible for 26% of deaths in India and about 20% of premature mortality.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, “Quite often, we may rebuke a patient for failing in his efforts to quit smoking and say, ‘If you do not quit, you may die’. A statement worded as this may inadvertently sound discouraging to the patient. While it is important that people know the dangers of smoking or using tobacco products, a positive communication approach may have a more fruitful impact than a critical approach.”

This will also be one of the topics of discussion at the upcoming 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018 to be held from 24th to 28th October 2018 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Some tips from HCFI

Avoid violent communication. Do not condemn, criticize and complaint, the 3Cs of violent communication.

Use a nonviolent communication approach to help and support your patient in his efforts to give up smoking.

Tell your patient, who is trying to quit smoking, or other tobacco products, “Thank you for not smoking”.

Appreciate the hard work put in and their perseverance. This way the patient knows that he has your support and will have trust and faith in you.