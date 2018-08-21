Peptide Synthesizers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Peptides are those chains of amino acids that comprise the building blocks of all the main living organisms. In-vitro production of peptides can be obtained by making use of individual amino acids and then binding them according to their desired sequence in a very controlled environment. Previously, synthetic peptides were made by making use of the liquid phase method and that was majorly substituted by the method of solid phase. Before peptide synthesizer systems were introduced, in-vitro synthesis of peptides has been a time-consuming process and it comprised high consumption of resources, highly skilled operators, and complexity. Peptide synthesizers make an offering of the ability to synthesize and build complex peptides in a short period of time from the level of research to the level of production. In addition to that, advanced peptide synthesizers are able to synthesize multiple peptides at the same time. Synthetic peptides are utilized so as to produce certain antibody epitopes and enzyme-binding sites and for the purpose of development and designing of enzymes, vaccines, and drugs.

Considering the international vendor landscape, the world market for peptide synthesizers can be considered as moderately fragmented and the market players focus on strategically important partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

The international market for peptide synthesizers is driven by certain factors. Constantly changing landscape of the industry of healthcare with more emphasis on the development of novel therapeutics for the disorders and diseases are expected to bring in more investments in the programmes of research and development in various industrial and public segments. This is expected to fuel the world market for peptide synthesizers over the period of forecast that extends from 2017 to 2025. In addition to that, rising inclination in the industry of pharmaceuticals towards peptide therapeutics and biosimilars is forecasted to encourage the said market. Rising viral and parasitic infections across the world and rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are very likely to bolster the demand for latest diagnostic tools by making use of specific antibodies. This is further expected to give in vitro peptide synthesis a rise thereby fuelling world market for peptide synthesizers in the forthcoming years. Apart from pharmaceutical and health care sectors, adoption and consumption of synthetic peptides are rising in various industries like environment, biosensors, and food & beverages. Synthetic peptides are utilized for the purpose of research and development activities and production purposes in the above-mentioned industries. This factor is expected to propel the global market for peptide synthesizers over the period of forecast.

The international market for peptide synthesizers has been segregated on the basis of end-user, system capacity, technology, product, and region.

In terms of geography, the world market for peptide synthesizers has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Rapid and wide adoption of technology and increased expenditure both by the private and public sectors on the activities of research and development are elements that are likely to contribute towards high share that is being held by the region of North America in the world market. The region of Europe is expected to hold substantial share of the world market over the period of forecast owing to well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in the said region. Expanding base of academic research institutes and contract research organizations in many of the emerging markets like India and China is likely to encourage the market in Asia Pacific throughout the period of forecast.

Major market participants that are operating in the world market for peptide synthesizers include names like Advanced ChemTech Inc., GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB, AAPPTec, LLC, Activotec, HB Technologies AG (Intavis), CSBio Company Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Biotage, PerSpective Biosystems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and CEM Corporation.

