Natural Immune Booster Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition

Beta-glucans (β-Glucans) contain a group of β-D-glucose polysaccharides normally happening in the cell walls of yeast, cereal, bacteria, and parasites, with altogether contrasting physicochemical properties reliant on source.Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that is found in normal source, for example, grain oats, yeast and mushroom.  The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan differ contingent upon attributes of essential structure, including degree of branching, molecular weight and linkage type.

Market Scenario

In the present era, every individual considers having healthy immune system to prevent their body from various complex conditions and diseases. There is actually no magical food can boost your immune system. One should take a variety of food to improve the immune system to stay away from diseases. Beta-Glucan is one of the natural immune booster product better known as a fantastically complex immune system intended to secure them against all interruptions into the body that may bring about damage. Environmental toxins, aging, stress among others are the factors resulting in weakening the immune system of human body.

 

 

The basic purpose of beta glucan & yeast extraction is to improve the human immune system. These days people are getting more conscious about health food intake and just to boost their immune system while performing activities the demand of Beta-Glucan has increased globally.

Key Players:
The key players profiled in the natural immune booster market are as Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd., (Thailand), BiotecPharmacon ASA (Norway), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc.(Canada), AB Mauri (India) and Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China)

 

Regional Analysis:
The global natural immune booster market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share followed by North America. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK tend to consume more Beta-Glucan drink than rest of the other countries which makes Europe a potential market for the new companies. Developed countries like US and Canada whose standard of living is high than other countries and with good amount of disposable income Beta-Glucan market has kept a good grip on market share and expected to grow in near times.

 

The natural immune booster market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

  • US
  • Canada
Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • U.K
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

 

Rest of the world

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Others

