Tech

Microservices Architecture

Comment(0)

There’s hardly a tech entrepreneur who has never heard of microservices, an emerging style of application development. However, with all the tech disruption, most concepts don’t go beyond a buzzword. So microservices architecture can ring as yet another overhyped idea to most of us. Okay, Netflix, Amazon, eBay have migrated to microservices. So what? What with all the complexity of the MSA? What on earth can beat the good old monolith?

Life can. Business environment is all about disruption and digitization, smarter business models, faster way to market, a battle of UX’s, cloud-native & serverless all, ambient computing, and information security. New business reality asks for more flexible, resilient, fault-tolerant, device-agnostic solutions, where complexity is an intrinsic hallmark of a system excellence.

More about containerization

Also Read
Tech

Wireless display Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global wireless display market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The […]
Tech

Take of JonOnCloud to Search Desired Salesforce Profile

JobOnCloud is a leading salesforce end to end recruitment solutions designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it quicker, easier and more cost effective. From attracting candidates, to bringing them on-board, we are award winning technology helps recruiters to manage the entire recruitment process in-house, on a system white labelled to their own company branding. […]
Tech

Cloud Security Market is Driven by Increasing Adoption of Security Solutions in Enterprises to Protect Data from Illegal Hackers

editor

The global Cloud Security Market to reach USD 12.64 billion by 2024, driven by the increasing use of cloud services for data storage and curbing advances of cyber-attacks. It can be a product or solution focused on the security of compliance, governance and data protection. Cloud-based services for data storage have increased over the past few years. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *