Manage Your Digital Assets Effectively with SeePlus

ACD Systems presents a solution that helps you take back control over your digital workflow by automating the repetitive tasks involved with indexing and keeping track of large numbers of files and folders. The need to work with increasingly large data sets has made it necessary to implement a way to manage your digital assets effectively, and that means having a central platform for working with everything. SeePlus provides everything you need to organize, manage and preserve any number of digital assets by managing document lifecycles, organizing and editing files and, above all, keeping your business data properly protected.

SeePlus offers a streamlined digital asset management system that’s built to align with the unique operational goals and priorities of your organization. Going far beyond the simplicity of the Windows File Explorer and manual processes alone, it allows you to assign visual tags to files, color labels, hierarchical keywords and more, regardless of where your files are physically stored. In fact, SeePlus offers native integration with Dropbox and OneDrive so you can keep your work safely backed up in the cloud. Other features include strategic searching, archiving of previous document versions and much more. SeePlus also offers best-in-class photo editing tools for photographers.

If you’re looking for professional asset management software combined with quick and easy viewing of all your files and integrated image-editing features, then SeePlus provides everything you need conveniently wrapped up into one program and one familiar user interface. If you’re ready to get started, enjoy your free trial today at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/seeplus

