Large Diameter Straight Seam Resistance Welded Steel Pipe

Pipeline transportation is a convenient and economical transportation method for oil, natural gas, coal, and other energy media. Pipes used for pipeline transportation include spiral welded pipes, straight welded pipes and seamless steel pipes. Spiral submerged arc pipe production methods can be divided into straight seam high-frequency welding and straight seam submerged arc welding, longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe is generally used to produce large diameter welded pipe.

Straight seam steel pipes and other multi-layer composite anti-corrosion coating will occupy the mainstream of pipeline anti-corrosion coating. Improving the structure and process of three-layer PE and double-layer FBE, improving performance and reducing costs will also be an important direction for future research. The liquid polyurethane anti-corrosion coating will have a lot to do in the repair of the pipeline anti-corrosion coating, repair of the mouth and the repair of the old anti-corrosion coating. At the same time, the (3PE anti-corrosion steel pipe) inorganic anti-corrosion technology and nano-modification technology will also have great development and application prospects. Natural gas is an extremely important daily energy source. In a broad sense, natural gas refers to the general term for the natural gas that is buried in the formation. In the narrow sense, natural gas refers to the gaseous fossil fuel that is defined in the deeper part of the stratum defined by energy sources. It is a long-term deposit of paleontology remains. Gaseous hydrocarbons produced by slow conversion and metamorphic cracking are flammable.

Various non-destructive testing methods in the production of straight seam steel pipes Currently, pipeline transportation methods are widely used in petroleum, natural gas, chemical industry, and urban pipeline gas, and any leakage or fracture failure during transportation will cause incalculable loss of straight seam steel pipes. Therefore, in the manufacture of oil and gas transportation straight seam steel pipe (abbreviated as submerged arc welded pipe), a variety of inspection methods and methods are used to control its quality. The straight seam steel pipe has a relatively simple process and is divided into high-frequency welding, submerged arc welding, and resistance. Welding, welding, spiral welding, etc., The characteristics of continuous production, in the civil construction, petrochemical, light industry and other departments have a wide range of uses. Used for conveying low-pressure fluids or made into various engineering components and light industrial products.

Thick-walled straight seam anti-corrosion steel pipe generally refers to the use of special processes for the ordinary steel pipe anti-corrosion treatment, so that the straight seam steel pipe has a certain anti-corrosion ability, generally used for waterproof, rust, anti-acid, anti-oxidation, etc. characteristic. Straight seam anti-corrosion steel pipe base material has submerged-arc welding straight seam steel pipe and high-frequency straight seam steel pipe. Corrosion submerged arc welding straight seam steel pipe diameter of 325 or more, anti-corrosion high-frequency straight seam steel pipe diameter of 426 or less.

The production process of thick-walled straight seam steel tubes is a problem of multiple elasto-plastic deformation and contact nonlinear multi-linear coupling problem, which makes theoretical research and experimental research far behind the engineering theory. Even if the finite element method is used, there are many difficulties. Currently, there are no Well-crafted numerical simulation workshops. In the engineering theory, the straight seam welded pipe forming process and the design of the forming unit still use the experience design method. The main drawback of the experience design method is that the rationality of the process and roll design must be tested by the consumption theory, the cost is high and the cycle is long, not suitable for the market economy. Development needs.

Straight seam steel pipe use: straight seam steel pipe is mainly used in tap water engineering, petrochemical industry, chemical industry, power industry, agricultural irrigation, urban construction. For liquid transport: water supply, drainage. For gas transportation: gas, steam, liquefied petroleum gas. Used for structural purposes: as a pile driving pipe, as a bridge; piers, roads, building structures, etc. Straight seam welded pipes are formed by bending steel plates or strips and then welded. Divided into straight seam welded pipe and spiral welded pipe. According to the purpose, it can be divided into general welded pipe, galvanized welded pipe, oxygen welded pipe, wire bushing, metric welded pipe, idler pipe, deep well pump pipe, automotive pipe, transformer pipe, welded thin-walled pipe, welded special-shaped pipe and spiral welded pipe.

With the development of the pipeline steel plate technology and the progress of the welding pipe forming and welding technology, the application range of the welded pipe for pipelines is gradually expanding, especially the advantage of the welded pipe within the range of large-caliber distance is more wet, and the cost factor has caused the welded pipe. The dominant position in the field of linepipes restricts the development of stainless steel seamless linepipes.