Isobutanol Industry Key Players Profile and Market Analysis to 2023|Marketresearchfuture.com.com

Synopsis of Isobutanol Market:

Isobutanol is a colorless, mobile, neutral liquid with a characteristic odor that is used in organic synthesis. It has similar properties to n-butyl alcohol and can be used as a supplement or replacement for them in many application. Solvent, isobutanol is widely used to decrease the viscosities in of many formulations and simultaneously promote the leveling and flow. It possesses excellent properties and widely used as a solvent, solubilizer, additive, extracting agent, additive, and intermediate in numerous end-use industries such as paints & coatings, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, and others. Coatings can be utilized in industrial maintenance and marine, transportation, can and coil, wood, and others.

Isobutanol Market Segmentation:

The global isobutanol market is divided on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of the type, isobutanol market is bifurcated into bio-based and synthetic. Among them, bio-based type segment is estimated to witness tremendous growth due to increasing environmental concern along with the implementation of stringent regulations by various government bodies regarding the VOC emission level. On the basis of the application, the market is categorized into intermediate, solvent, solubilizer, extracting agent, additive, and others. Among these, intermediate accounted for the leading market share in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the assessment period due to the continuous expansion of petrochemical industry specifically in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is further classified into pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, paint & coatings, textiles, chemicals, and others. Among the end use industry segment, oil & gas is predicted to register the highest growth owing to increasing demand for high performance/clean fuel is expected to propel the segment over the estimated period.

Isobutanol Competitive analysis:- BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Gevo (U.S.), Butamax® Advanced Biofuels LLC (U.S.), Sahara PCC (Saudi Arabia), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), OXEA GmbH (Germany), INEOS (UK), SIBUR (Russia), Lesaffre Advanced Fermentations (France) among others.

Isobutanol Industry Regional Analysis :

The global isobutanol market is further categorized into five regions namely- Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market share in 2016 and continue to remain leading regional market share in terms of value and volume. The factors attributed to the regional market growth are the continuous growth of numerous end-use industries such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas among others. The demand for isobutanol is estimated to propel the growth of the market in numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, China, the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea due to steady urbanization and high adoption rate from various end-use industries

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest isobutanol market followed by Europe and North America. Europe is predicted to be the second largest market for isobutanol and is expected to witness constant growth due to the presence of automotive manufacturers in countries such as UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Moreover, increased investment by major players in the research and development activities and innovation is estimated to fuel the regional market growth. The European market is further followed by North America; the U.S estimated to hold the maximum market share in terms of value and volume and is expected to retain its dominance on account of rising onshore activities along with expanding oil & gas sector.

 In the Middle East & Africa, numerous countries such as Kuwait, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are estimated to register above-average growth owing to rising construction activities combined with growing consumption of isobutanol based coatings. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are among the leading contributors in the regional market on account of strong based for transportation manufacturers along with increasing purchasing power of consumer for a personal vehicle.

