International Conference on Nephrology and Urology on November 21-22, 2018 at Madrid, Spain

Exploring Perspective in the Field of Nephrology
Discovering Renal innovations Beyond Ordinary
Clinical nephrology is the study of normal kidney function, kidney problems, treatment for kidney problems and renal replacement therapy including dialysis and kidney transplantation. Whereas, paediatric nephrology specializes in the diagnosis and management of children with a variety of acute and chronic kidney-related kidney diseases.
‘International conference on Nephrology and Urology’ to be held during November 21-22, 2018 at Madrid, Spain which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
Some of the topics to discuss in the conference are:
• Nephrology
• Dialysis
• Renal Nutrition and Metabolism
• Clinical and Paediatric Nephrology
• Kidney Transplant
• Genetic disorders of Kidney
• Acute kidney failure symptoms
• Diagnosis
• Diabetic Kidney Disease
• Nephrectomy
• Renal Support Network
It’s an immense pleasure and honour for us to launch the International Conference on Nephrology and Urology 2018 on 21-22 November in Madrid, Spain. It is a great opportunity to people all over the globe to gain their knowledge in kidney related diseases as this conference serves as a medium for the participants and renowned delegates. In this conference the participants will come to know various strategies for disease prevention, control and remedies for curing them through world-famous nephrologists and scientists.
The conference invites participants from universities, clinical research institutions and diagnostic companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field and thereby, providing a showcase of the latest techniques. Our main concern is to share the knowledge of the eminent personalities among the participants. It will serve as a platform to discuss current research and advancements in diagnosis and management of Kidney disorders.

Theme: Discovering Renal Innovations Beyond Ordinary.

Website url : http://nephrology.alliedacademies.com/

With Regards,
Sophia Martin | Program Manager
Nephrology 2018
85 Great Portland St, Marylebone, London W1W 7LT, UK
Ph.: +44-800-086-8979

