The aviation industry greatly benefits from VR and AR technologies concerning flight simulation, crew training, and maintenance.
3D Technology Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2022
3D Technology Market – Overview: The 3D technology is a three-dimensional image that provides in depth perception of the image. The 3D images are made interactive so that the user can get involved with the scene and find it real. The 3D image creation is a process of tessellation, geometry and rendering. 3D technology provides […]
Global automotive airbag market is estimated to value around US$ 19 Bn in 2017
The Airbag market report offers an accurate and deep understanding of Airbag market revenue details, as well as other vital information regarding the worldwide Airbag market (2017-2026). Report on Airbag market also covers various trends, drivers, Airbag market restraints, market threats and opportunities in the Airbag market till 2026. This report also includes PEST analysis, […]
Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Cloud-Based Deployment of GDPR Assessment Tools Gaining Traction
Growing imperativeness of information and data protection in light of increased concerns regarding cyber-crimes and leak of personal data has supported the initiation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) assessment tools. Superseding the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC, GDPR facilitates harmonizing of data privacy laws across European countries in order to empower and streamline […]