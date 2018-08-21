Industrial Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Industrial Packaging Market Information: By Packaging Type (Flexible & Rigid), Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper, And Wooden), Products (Bags, Boxes, Sacks, Barrels, Tanks, And Others), End-User, And Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Industrial packaging is utilized to transport goods from the producer to the consumer. In the supply chain, many times the goods are delivered from manufacturing center to the distribution center, where the goods are packaged for the consumers. The increase in the demand for the industrial packaging is predicted to be propelled mainly by the development of the end-user industries such as good & beverages, construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. Moreover, growth in the import & export activities and utilization of the shipping containers fuel the growth of the global industrial packaging market further. The shipping container liners are prominently used for the bulk shipment of the commodities & goods. However, stringent regulations & policies for the utilization of non-degradable packaging may hinder the growth of the global industrial packaging market over the forecast period.

Industrial goods are bulky, heavy, sensitive to external atmosphere and costlier to transport. Thus, it is vital to safeguard the product for longer duration and transportation precisely through hermetically sealed packaging and protected from external adulteration. Industrial packaging is majorly differentiated from other types of the packaging in strength, thickness, and the level of the protection provided by it for extended storage. Rise in the construction industry in prominent emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as, China, India, Japan, and others, coupled with rise in population and evolution in the food & beverages industry is propelling the market. Also,rapid growth in the import & export activities, which involves superior packaging standards for the international market, are the prominent factors which are anticipated to the market growth over the forecast period.

Global industrial packaging market has been segmented based on packaging type, materials, products, end-user, and region. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible & rigid. Among these, the flexible packaging is anticipated to drive the global industrial packaging market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The growing need for plastic-based flexible packaging products and the diversified application of the flexible packaging is driving this segment. Based on the materials the market is segmented into metal, plastic, paper, and wood. Plastic dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing material segment for Industrial Packaging. The demand for the plastic as in industrial packaging is expected to continue owing to its easy availability and economical rates. Based on the products, the market is segmented into bags, boxes, sacks, barrels, tanks, and others. Boxes dominated the product segment in 2016 and are expected to witness a phenomenal growth over the forecast period. The dominant position of the segment is due to their rigidity and ability to cater each type of good. Boxes can be made to order as per client requirement and easy to transport varying from small to heavy and even bulky goods. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. Industrial packaging is broadly utilized in the chemicals & pharmaceuticals sectors wherein mainstream low volume chemical products are packaged in the sacks. Additionally, rise in the geriatric population and increase in the occurrences of chronic diseases, the utilization of the bulk packaging in pharmaceutical is also growing. However, food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the collective demand for the convenience food from customers across the world.

The global industrial packaging market is highly fragmented owing to the existence of the numerous international, regional and local vendors. Manufacturers of the industrial packaging products cater to their unique, innovative solutions at a lower price as compared to the international vendors, resulting in intense price battle. The minor and local vendors contest in terms of features, quality, and range of offerings and cost. Many manufacturers and vendors are coming up with innovative products that can be used in all the major end-use industries to withstand the level of rivalry in the market.

Global industrial packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Industrial Packaging Market

The global industrial packaging market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market and may witness remarkable growth and over the forecast period. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising consumer spending, and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to be the second largest contributor in the market owing to the rise in the import & export activities. Moreover. North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is projected to boost the market growth further. Europe held the third largest market share in 2016 due to strong demand from the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry for industrial packaging.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial packaging market are Greif, Inc. (U.S.), Mondi plc (Austria), Amcor Limited (Australia), WestRock Company (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Orora Limited (Australia), Mauser Group (Germany), Sigma Plastics Group (U.S.), Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company (China), NEFAB GROUP (Sweden), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), AmeriGlobe LLC (U.S.), Schoeller Allibert (The Netherlands), and Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.).

