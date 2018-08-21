Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global gynecological devices and instruments market is booming and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

It is noted that the improvement in reimbursement policies is the key factor driving the gynecological devices and instruments market. According to the recent 2018 hysterectomy reimbursement fact sheet, suggested by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the average Medicare payment for supracervical abdominal hysterectomy is USD 983. Whereas, for vaginal hysterectomy, laparoscopy-assisted supracervical Hysterectomy, and laparoscopy-assisted vaginal hysterectomy, the average Medicare payment is USD 1004, USD 915, and USD 1008, respectively.

Various other factors such as the increasing cases of gynecological issues, improving regulatory framework, growing research funding, unmet medical needs, rising competition among market players, increasing number of gynecology surgeries, emerging Asian markets, and increasing government assistance are continuously contributing to the growth of the global gynecological devices and instruments market.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with the gynecological devices and instruments market. The high cost of treatment, lack of skilled or trained physicians, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that the gynecological devices and instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5990

Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market: Top Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Intended Audience:

Medical Devices Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Global Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market: Segmentation

The global gynecological devices and instruments market is segmented on the basis of type of surgical devices, type of surgical instruments, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type of surgical devices, the market is classified as gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices, fluid management systems, and female sterilization/contraceptive devices. The gynecological endoscopy devices are further segmented into hysteroscope, colposcope, resectoscope, laparoscope, and endoscopic imaging systems. Endometrial ablation devices are further segmented into hydrothermal ablation devices, Radiofrequency ablation devices, balloon ablation devices, and others. Female sterilization/contraceptive devices are further segmented into permanent birth control and temporary birth control. The temporary birth control segment includes IUD, intravaginal rings, and subdermal contraceptive implants.

On the basis of type of surgical instruments, the market is classified as forceps, scissors, trocars, needle holders, vaginal speculums, dilators, uterine sounds, uterine depressors, uterine curettes, and others. The forceps segment is further classified as Allis forceps, artery forceps, and other forceps. The vaginal speculums segment is further classified as sim’s vaginal speculums, Cusco vaginal speculums, graves’ vaginal speculums, pediatric vaginal speculums, Pederson vaginal speculums, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified as laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, cervical cryosurgery, endometrial ablation, endometrial biopsy, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, research and academic institutes, and others.

Get Amazing Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5990

Global Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market: Regional Analysis



The Americas dominates the gynecological devices market owing to the increasing prevalence of gynecological problems, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of leading players. According to the statistics suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths of women in the United States. It is reported that in 2014, around 12,578 women in the United States were diagnosed with cervical cancer, and nearly 4,115 women in the United States died from cervical cancer.

Europe holds the second position in the gynecological devices and instruments market. It is expected that the rising contribution towards research and development and increasing competition among marketers are likely to drive the European gynecological devices and instruments market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing gynecological devices and instruments market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand for treatment, and rising healthcare expenditure. As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015–2016, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure in 2014–2015. The initiatives taken by the government towards gynecological issues are also boosting the market growth. For instance, the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2016, is focusing towards the reduction of maternal and infant mortality rates through safe pregnancies and safe deliveries. This national programme supported around three crore pregnant women across the country by providing special free antenatal care. The main aim of the programme is to detect and prevent high-risk pregnancies.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global gynecological devices and instruments market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Major Table of Content for Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market:

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

TOC Continued….!

Need more Information Ask to Our Experts

@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5990

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com