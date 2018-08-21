Global Drug Discovery Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“ Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented disorders is driving the growth of drug discovery market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global drug discovery market. According to the OMR analysis, the global drug discovery market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global drug discovery market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing expenditure on healthcare. The global drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of type, end users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Browse Full Report At: Global Drug Discovery Market Research

The rising prevalence of health disorders such as genetic disorders, nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer are creating demand for drug discovery market. Cancer have major impact on global economies boosting the growth of drug discovery and development. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2016, a total of 1,685,210 new cancer cases and 595,690 deaths from cancer occur in the US. In addition, diabetes mellitus is chronic disease associated with severe life-long conditions including nerve damage, kidney diseases, CVDs, and eye diseases, that require intensive monitoring and control. The partial or completely decrease in the production of insulin and secretion by pancreatic beta cells is the reason for the diabetes to be caused. With these increasing prevalence, the market players are focused on the development of new drugs to improve the quality of life of the people. The market players hold a robust pipeline for new products. For example: some of the drugs that are in development by the company Evotec includes: EVT770 for type 1 and type 2 diabetes; CureNephron for chronic kidney disease and CureBeta for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Related Reports: Biotechnology Industry Research

The global drug discovery market is geographically divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by due to the technological advancement in biotechnology and genomics and increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecast period of 2018-2023. The rising demand for novel drug discovery technologies in the APAC region due to rising population is backing the growth of the market in APAC region.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Drug Discovery Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Drug Discovery Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Drug Discovery Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.