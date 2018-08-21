Business

Global Aluminum Pigments Market Size is projected to reach worth USD 582.65 by 2025

Overview:
In the year 2016, Global Aluminum Pigments Market was valued at USD 332.35 Million. By the year 2025, it is expected to reach USD 582.65 Million at a CAGR of 6.44%.

Aluminum pigments are used in a variety of applications, ranging from automotive coatings & paints, protective coatings, and cosmetics. These products are available in three various forms which are likely pellets, paste, and powder. Aluminum pigments are extensively used in paints & coatings due to its favorable properties like ability to resist chemical attacks, constant weather changes, high temperatures, and discoloration.

Underlying Causes
The Global Aluminum Pigments Market is mainly driven due to the factors like rising demand for cosmetic products, increasing consumer preferences for specialty products, growing awareness for coatings products among the global population, increasing demand for paints & coatings in construction and automobile industry, increasing number of industries across the globe, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the emerging economies is predicted to propel the growth of the market during forecast period. However, implementation of strict regulations policies by government and use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of aluminum pigment is expected to hamper the growth of the global aluminum pigment market.

Geographic Segmentation:
Based on geography, North America holds the largest market share in the global aluminum pigments due to increasing production capacities by various manufacturers, high consumption of aluminum pigment product and rising economic growth rates, and increasing demand for the aluminum pigment products. Asia Pacific regions like India and China is rapidly growing due to increasing demand for aluminum pigment in industrial paints & coatings are expected to contribute high growth for aluminum pigments market during forecast period.

Key Players:
Leading companies for Global Aluminum Pigments Market are Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Metaflake Ltd., Kolortek Co., Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, GEOTECH, AMETEK. Inc., Toyal America, Inc., Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc., BASF SE and Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation.

