GAVS Technologies recognized as a Key Innovator in AIOps Platform Market

Princeton, NJ and Chennai India, August XX, 2018 – GAVS recognized as a ‘key innovator’ in AIOps platform market.

MarketsandMarkets’ recent report – ‘AIOPS PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023’, on the AIOps platform market, predicts that the total size of the AIOps platform market will be a USD 11.02 billion by 2023. Considering the strong offering from GAVS, MarketsandMarkets has identified GAVS as a ‘Key Innovator’ in the AIOps space.

The report says ‘The AIOps platform market is growing, due to rising demand of AI-based services in IT operations and increasing shift of organizations core business toward cloud. In their research, they discovered that the major players in this space have leveraged partnerships, integrations and collaboration to deliver strong AIOps platform and its associated services in this growing market.

GAVS’ offerings in the area of ‘Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations’ (AIOps) through GAVEL and proprietary Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF) supports predictive incident management for enterprise IT infrastructure.

Excerpt from the report:

“In the AIOps platform market space, GAVS AIOps platform offers machine learning and advanced superior analytics to spot patterns in IT infrastructures. It proactively identifies problems before they occur within the IT environment and remediates problems either through machine or human intervention. The platform combines big data and AI to enhance IT operations and tasks as appropriate through event correlation, analysis, and automation.”

