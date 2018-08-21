Health and Wellness

Exotica Housing Organizes Health Check up Camp on Senior Citizens Day at Group Housing Societies

On the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day, ‘Exotica Housing’ organized health check up camp at Dreamville and Fresco housing societies in association with ‘Yatharth Hospital’. The objective behind this activity is to provide doctor’s advice to senior members in the premises of new housing society where families are shifting and make the day memorable for all. Apart from health check up, the group organized motivational sessions, music, dance, fun and games for all. On the occasion, 100+ senior citizens participated in health check up camp, took advice from doctors and pathologists to be healthy and celebrated the day along with other residents of societies.

Exotica Housing ensured that all senior citizens of society must join the health check up camp at club house of Fresco and Dreamville. Yatharth hospital consulted all members throughout the day on blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, Vitamin D, Lung Function, cardio, eye and dental care. Apart from examination, the doctors prescribed medicines, exercise and precautions to avoid disease to individuals. The residents participated in the music, games, karaoke, enjoyed the snacks with other members and relaxed after the health check up session. The residents were overwhelmed on the special health care of Exotica Housing and entire arrangement in a recently shifted society.

According to Dinesh Jain, MD- Exotica Housing, “senior members are blessing of the God and we should always take care of their health. Our society is new and home buyers are shifting with family. At this stage we should not miss health factor of our senior citizens. Going outside for check up is not possible every time so we decided to organize a mobile health check up camp at society, added fun, games and music to mark it a memorable day for all. In future we will create more activities like this for residents.”

