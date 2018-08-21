Health and Wellness

Dark Dog Organic is the New Energy Drink Made with High Quality Ingredients You’ll Love

Comment(0)

Dark Dog Organic is the pioneer for offering the highest quality organic drinks made from organic ingredients. They are now providing an exclusive line of products that are rich in antioxidants and certified by USDA to promote good health.

Established in 1995, Dark Dog Organic is committed to offering a healthier and more sustainable way of life through their organic energy drinks. These drinks are not only refreshing and healthy but are great in taste as well. Drinks that are labeled as “USDA Organic” are produced by following strict guidelines outlined and regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This ensures the highest quality of service that is offered by the company through their world class products.

GMO means Genetically Modified Organism, which is a novel organism created by scientists when they genetically modify or engineer food plants. As strong advocates of top-quality ingredients, food safety is something the company is very earnest about. Dark Dog Organic offer Non-GMO drinks in four different flavors including Dark Dog Original, Blood Orange, 50 Calories, and organic coconut energy drink. You can choose the flavor as per your preferences. All of them are great in taste and made from organic coconut and cane sugar. Apart from this, these drinks are also sodium free.

For those consumers who want to minimize personal exposure to toxins and support humane and sustainable agricultural practices, USDA and Non-GMO certified organic drinks are the best assurance to lead a healthy lifestyle. As a USDA Certified Organic line, none of their products contain synthetic colors and flavors that are typically found in other energy drinks.
So, if you are looking for a healthy supplement for your body, then you can definitely explore the exclusive USDA certified organic drinks by Dark Dog Organic.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Veterinary Therapeutics Market Value is Projected to Reach US$ 50.2 Bn by 2024

The global veterinary therapeutics market features a largely consolidated competitive landscape, with the leading 10 companies accounting for a share of more than 75.0% of the global market, reports Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Zoetis, Inc. dominated, accounting for a share of 18.5% in the global market in 2015. The company outperformed competitors […]
Health and Wellness

Pediatric Conferences

Dear Team, Greetings from Pediatric Oncology Congress 2018!!! We are glad to inform you that we are organizing a conference based on Pediatric Oncology and its prevention with CME credits on November 12-13, 2018 at Lisbon, Portugal. In this regards we would like to share certain information regarding the event that we have various renowned […]
Health and Wellness

Key points to remember during steam inhalation

Steam inhalation has traditionally been a tedious job however with steam inhalers the task becomes easy. Gurin steam inhaler makes one of our preferred choices. The inhaler should be latex free and easily fitting soft mask compatible with extension tube. It should not be used for children without supervision. With proper precautions, the steam inhaling […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *