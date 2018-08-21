Health and Wellness

Darjelling women with recurrent cancer saved by UMEED

UMEED is an initiative to treat patients from economically weaker sections across India for free
The patients was operated at Fortis Vasant Kunj for free and now is doing well

New Delhi, 2018: Cancer cases are increasing at an alarming rate in India and it is apprehended that 17 lakh new cases will be added by the year 2020. The Government hospitals offering treatment of cancer have a limited capacity. The premier hospitals in private sector have the capacity to provide quality treatment but are expensive. This leaves in lurch thousands of patients from underprivileged section of the society who dies every year because of long waiting lists at government hospitals and their incapacity to afford expensive treatment.

Neeru Sergi, a 55-year-old female from Darjeeling developed tumour of blood vessels of the face. The tumour had grown very large over time and had involved the entire left side of face. She was operated twice in her native state but every time tumour came back with greater severity. When she came to us she was like a time bomb waiting to explode, the tumour had grown very large and had started to bleed occasionally. It was just a matter of time that she would have had a profuse bleed which could have led to her death. We got her investigated thoroughly. First a small surgery was done in which the main artery supplying the tumour was ligated right at the source. Then after 48 hrs, through a meticulous surgery which stretched over several hours, the tumour was removed. She has recovered well and presently, she is on a tablet which h prevents the tumour from coming back. She is doing well and is living her life with her family.

Mr. Sandeep Guduru, Facility Director at Fortis Vasant Kunj says “We at Fortis Vasant Kunj are extremely proud to be a part of a program which is taking tertiary care treatment for such dreaded disease to the socially weaker strata of the society. We provide a significant subsidy to the surgeries being done under the UMEED initiative. There is immense support for the program from oncologists, pathologists, radiologists and the whole medical fraternity.”

