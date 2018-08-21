Abies Alba Leaf Oil Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Abies Alba Leaf Oil Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. Abies alba refers to a large coniferous tree found in the mountains of Europe, from the Pyrenees north to Normandy, east to the Alps and the Carpathians, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and south to Italy, Bulgaria and northern Greece. It is also known as European silver fir or silver fir. It is tallest tree species which maintains ecological and functional balancing of European forest.

Abies alba leaf contains an essential oil which is widely used for its medical value and fragrance in cosmetics industry. It is largely used for the treatment of cough, cold, acne, joint pain, cramps, wrinkles, headache and scabies. The essential oil extracted is used in wide range of therapeutic properties such as antiseptic, analgesic, balsamic, astringent, decongestant, deodorant, stimulant, tonic, and vulnerary. It provides various health benefits such as improved respiratory conditions, detoxification of body, fasten the metabolism, eliminates the bad body odour, stimulates immune system and prevents infections.

Increasing health consciousness, growth in aging population, recovered GDP, increased demand of spa and relaxation applications owing to the change in life-style, increased disposable income and growing emphasis of preventive health care practices are driving the growth of the global abies alba leaf oil market. However, limited of skilled numbers and lack of awareness are restraining the growth of global abies alba leaf oil market.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Europe is leading the global market due to the largest production of Abies alba leaf. It is followed by the North America due to the highly developed industries, increasing disposable income and favourable government policies. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the emerging economies and increased awareness about health benefits of the products derived from natural sources.

Some of the key players in the Global Abies Alba Leaf Oil market include Doterra International, Sydney Essential Oils Co., Young Living Essential Oils, Bontoux S.A.S, Reincke und Fichtner GmbH, Eden Botanicals, and Essential Oils of New Zealand.

