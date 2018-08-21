2018-2023 Global Dental Hand Tools Consumption Market Report

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Dental Hand Tools market for 2018-2023._x000D_

The dental hand tools are used manually without a power source.

The classification of dental hand tools includes cutting instruments, examination instruments and other types, and the proportion of cutting instruments in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dental hand tools are widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of dental hand tools is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 56%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Dental Hand Tools will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1350 million by 2023, from US$ 910 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Hand Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cutting Instruments

Examination Instruments

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dentsply Sirona

Integra LifeSciences

KaVo Group

TREE

CFPM

Prima Dental

Brasseler

LMDental (Planmeca)

Medesy

BTI Biotechnology

Helmut-Zepf

Premier Dental

Karl Schumacher

DentalEZ

American Eagle Instruments

Power Dental USA

Paradise Dental Technologies

CDM Center of Excellence

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Hand Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Dental Hand Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Hand Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Hand Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Hand Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

