World Turner Syndrome Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Turner Syndrome is a rare chromosomal condition diagnosed in the female population. It occurs when one of the X chromosome is partially or completely missing. Women with condition are shorter than the average female and are unable to conceive due to early loss of the ovarian function. Webbed neck, a low hairline at the neck’s back, lymphedema are some of the common symptoms of the disease. Increasing prevalence of the disease and rising female population are the major factors that drives the market during the forecast period. According to the National Library of Medicine in 2017, about 1 in 2,500 new-born girls, worldwide, were affected with the Turner Syndrome, making it one of the causes of female-fetal-miscarriages and stillbirths. Moreover, according to the World Bank the female population increased from 3.60 billion in 2014 to 3.68 billion in 2016. Additionally, the increasing FDA approvals for the treatment of the diseases followed by growing biotechnology sector and increasing awareness of the women health is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high annual treatment cost followed by its related side effects like vomiting, carpal tunnel syndrome, insulin resistance/ high blood sugar, worsening of scoliosis, and others is one of the major restrains for the market growth. This along with low per capita healthcare expenditure and lack of the awareness within the low and middle income countries is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The market for global turner syndrome is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Turner Syndrome Global Market – Key Players

Cooper Pharma (India), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Lilly USA, LLC (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Rocket Medical plc. (U.K), Medtronic (U.S.), Sanofi (France), and others are some of the key players in the global turner syndrome market.

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Biotechnological institutes

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers



Segments for Global Turner Syndrome Market:

The global turner syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorised into physical examination, prenatal testing, karyotyping and others. The prenatal testing segment, by diagnosis, is sub-segmented into ultrasound test, amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into human growth hormone therapy, oestrogen replacement therapy, progesterone replacement therapy, psychological therapy, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Turner Syndrome Market:

America dominates the global turner syndrome market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies and huge patient population. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing female population followed by the presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market, in the global turner syndrome market. Rising research and development in healthcare sector, huge patient population, growing biotechnology sector are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. According to the International Trade Administration, the total turnover for the biotechnology sector in Germany reached from USD 3,280 million in 2015 to USD 3,410 million in 2016. It was also estimated that in 2016, the R&D expenditure for biotech sector was about USD 1,040 million

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market. Increasing awareness for women health, rising healthcare expenditures and growing healthcare sector are the major drivers for the market growth within the region during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of the developing countries like the India and China within the region fuels the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector was one of the fastest growing industries in India and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22.87% from 2015-2020.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global turner syndrome market. The presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region restrains the market growth within the region. Majority of the market in the Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the developed economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.



