What Services a Notary Public Can Help You With

There are plenty of services that the notary public can help you with and you should be aware of what they can assist you with. Make sure that you are aware of what they can do so that you can go to them when you need them and they can help you to make sure that your documents are apostilled and much more. Here are a few more of the services that our notary public office can help you with, so go ahead and make an appointment if necessary to get all of your work done now by our top notary officials.

Notary Public Services

The officials from our Notary Public Services can help you with a wide array of things that you might not be aware of and some of the main services that we provide to our clients include:

• Power of attorney and wills
• Authentication and legalization of documents
• Marriage abroad
• Waivers and pardons
• Background checks
• Invitation letters
• Fingerprinting
• Documentation notarization
• Passport processing
• Applications for permanent residence card
• Travel consent forms
• Certified copies of documents

You should make sure that you are visiting our officials to make sure that you are getting everything done properly. They will be able to make sure that all of your documents are the originals and that everything is certified properly without issues.

The experts from our Notary Public Services are also called commissioner of oaths and they can help you with anything that you might need. They provide a wide array of services that you can obtain from them, including invitation letters, certification of documents and even help with processing your passport. Why not let us help you with anything that we can help you with, so that you can get the job done quicker and without any hassles?

For further information on what services a notary public can help you with, please contact Notarizers by email at Info@Notarizers.ca or by phone at 416-782-5926.

