Superior Water Conditioners Offers Custom Water Treatment Solutions for Industrial Businesses

Industrial clients can make sure their facilities remain sanitary and free of rust or corrosion using the magnetic water treatment solutions from Super Water Conditioners.

[FORT WAYNE, 08/20/2018] — Superior Water Conditioners provides customized water treatment solutions for industrial facilities throughout the US. The company understands the unique water needs of industrial businesses. It implements customized magnetic water treatment systems to ensure clients’ specific concerns are addressed.

Applications and Benefits of Water Treatment Systems

Superior Water Conditioners’ magnetic water conditioners remove water scaling, prevents further scale formation, reduces white rust, and helps control corrosion. Its treatment systems have a wide range of applications in industrial facilities. The company’s Superior Water Conditioner® is designed to fit industrial operations of all sizes for seamless integration and application.

Clients can install the treatment solutions on the following:

• Cooling towers
• Boilers and chillers
• Heat exchangers
• Industrial HVAC
• Evaporative condensers
• Annealing furnaces
• Reverse osmosis systems
• Injection molding machines

Removing water scale and preventing further scaling helps optimize both heating and cooling systems, as well as reduces the amount of energy necessary for the process. This, in turn, improves a facility’s output and cuts its operational costs.

How the Superior Water Conditioner® Works

The company’s proprietary magnetic water treatment system reduces scale and corrosion without using any harmful chemicals, making it safe for the environment. It ensures the water remains pure and can be legally discharged in sanitary sewers.

The system uses several alternating, reversing-polarity, and permanent magnetic fields to temporarily change the ionic charge identity of scale-forming calcium and magnesium in water. This causes the molecules to repel each other and form aragonite — a suspension — rather than solidifying into calcite, allowing it to be flushed out. Moreover, the thin film of aragonite that is left on plumbing systems helps prevent corrosion.

About Superior Water Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners has over 50 years of professional experience in installing water treatment systems and implementing magnetic water conditioning solutions. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company has successfully installed more than 400,000 treatment systems and serves both domestic and international clients. Residential, commercial, and industrial clients benefit from the company’s non-chemical water conditioners.

For more information or inquiries, please visit https://www.superiorwaterconditioners.com/.

