SRM Deemed to be University hosts an induction program for students of the newly inaugurated Horticulture Department

New Delhi, 20th August 2018: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences with its Department of Horticulture was inaugurated on 10th of August at the SRM Deemed to be University, Kattankulathur Campus.The sixth faculty at SRM Deemed to be Universitywas the dream project of the institution’s Founder Chancellor, Dr. T.R.Paarivendhar, who himself hails from a farming family.

“Though it is late we are making a humble beginning today. Agriculture is the backbone of India but we have not been showing enough importance to its development. There is lots of scope for agriculture, especially in horticulture. More number of agricultural colleges should emerge especially in rural areas”, the Founder Chancellor said in his address. “Let us forget the negligence of the past”, he added.

“The domain of agriculture is important to all of us. The science of agriculture is the science of life and there is no life without agriculture”, said the Vice Chancellor of SRM Deemed to be University, Prof. Sandeep Sancheti making a point that agriculture is significant for India as between sixty to seventy per cent of the people depended on agriculture. “Agriculture will connect a number of domains such as food, medicine, public health, environment and management, to mention a few”, he added.

In his welcome address the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Dr. T.M. Thiyagarajan pointed out that for a start the B.Sc (Hons)degree is being offered in Horticulture with several innovative programs to be carried out in the months to come. “An eco-centric grand agricultural campus in Acharapakkam is being developed under the guidance of the Founder Chancellor”, the Dean said. “The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences will be the jewel in the crown of SRM Deemed to be University”, he added. The inauguration and the induction to the students will be followed by regular classes from tomorrow.

