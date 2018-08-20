Business

Special Amines Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2022)

Global Special Amines Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Amines constitute a very important class of organic compounds obtained by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms of ammonia molecule by alkyl groups. For instance, proteins, vitamins, alkaloids and hormones are naturally occurring amines whereas synthetic examples comprise dyestuffs, drugs and polymers. Hence, amines can be considered as derivatives of ammonia gained by replacing one, two or three hydrogen atoms by alkyl/aryl groups.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Special Amines Market includes rise in growth of personal care industry, rise in disposable income and growth in product innovation and its derivatives to produce several personal care products. Additionally, rise in products such as crop protection chemical, water and gas treatment are likely to drive the market in the near future.

Segmentation based on product for Special Amines Market includes ethanol amines, ethylene amines, alkyl amines, fatty amines, specialty amines, MDA, H12MDA, MDBA and trimethyl diamine. Based on segmentation by application, the Special Amines Industry includes agricultural chemicals, personal care, cleaning products, petroleum, pharmaceutical and water treatment.

Geographically, Special Amines Market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market accounts for a larger share and is expected to gain a higher CAGR growth. China and India are expected to register a higher demand for amines owing to rise in end-user industries. APAC market is thus a large market for amines at a global level.

The key players in the Special Amines Market include AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation, Taminco, Tosoh Corporation, Clariant AG, Delamine, Oxea GmbH, BASF SE, Eastman Chemicals, Quaker Chemicals, PPG Industries, Dow Chemicals and Sinopec. Companies are engaged in the manufacture of raw materials to deliver end products. The market gets a leverage due to rising research & development in major end-use verticals by major companies.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Special Amines in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Special Amines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • BASF
  • Eastman
  • Solvay
  • Huntsman
  • Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
  • Akema
  • Evonik
  • Koei Chemical
  • Air Products and Chemicals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • MDA
  • MDBA
  • H12MDA
  • Triethylene Diamine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Special Amines for each application, including

  • Agriculture
  • Chemicals
  • Surfactants
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals

 

