Self-consolidating Concrete (SCC) Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024

Self-consolidating or self-compacting concrete, also known as SCC, is a mix of concrete which has a moderate viscosity, high segregation resistance, high deformability, and low yield stress. Self-consolidating concrete is a highly fluid mix and has distinctive features such as it sets in the shape of the texture of the mold very closely, does not require tamping post pouring, is closely attached to self-levelling, and can easily flow through obstructions and the formwork. Moreover, pouring self-consolidating concrete is comparatively less labor intensive than conventional concrete mixes. Self-consolidating concrete helps in the removal of vibration related problems as it is designed for that purpose and is also the possible source for quality and technical control issues.

The self-consolidating concrete was developed almost 25 years ago and since then has been gaining prominence among architect and contractors in the emerging economies. Self-consolidating concrete is basically used in repairing and precast applications. Moreover, its use has also intensified in the construction sector. Self-consolidating concrete also has the ability to easily flow and settle in the most clogged crevices and yet to be reinforced areas completely based on self-weight. The above said feature is known for reducing the requirement for a vibration equipment and a significant labor force. As a result, it leads to a less time consuming and noise free construction environment. This type of concrete is also extensively used in countries in North America and Europe for construction related activities. The chief applications of self-consolidating concrete are likely to be infrastructure, residential, architectural, and precast concrete. Precast concrete is expected to gain traction across consumers. The other segments of the market are anticipated to be admixtures, aggregates, and cement.

The research report is a complete inspection of the growth trajectory based on the historical, current, and future prospects of the global self-consolidating concrete market. It provides an assessment of the dynamics that are anticipated to impact the growth of the market and the predominant trends have also been stated in the study. The study also presents a diverse viewpoint on the competitive landscape of the market through the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The publication mentions the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The report delves into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of the key players operating in the global self-consolidating concrete market.

Global Self-consolidating Concrete (SCC) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global self-consolidating concrete market can be attributed to the need for a non-vibrating process during laying the concrete, improvement in air quality, the decrease in the cost of MRO, and less adverse impact on the environment in the self-consolidating concrete based repair and construction activities. The market is also expected to be benefitted by the safety and health benefits of the concrete and improved performance and construction results. It also a feasible option for small and medium scale manufacturing companies as it has thin concrete sections, high design freedom, improved durability, easy placing, and fast construction.

The global self-consolidating concrete market is likely to be negatively affected by the high cost associated with its use in developing countries. However, this scenario is expected to drastically change in Asia Pacific owing to the development of advanced self-consolidating concrete.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the companies operating in the market are Unibeton Ready Mix, UltraTech Cement Limited, Tarmac, Sika Group, Lafarge, Hope Construction Materials, Hong Leong Group, CEMEX Group, and BASF SE.