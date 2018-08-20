Real-Time Locating Systems Industry Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Plans, Growth Potential & Forecast 2018 – 2022

Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Components (Hardware, Software), By Application (Inventory, Asset TraScking Management), By Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, GPS), By Industries (Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare) – Forecast 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Real-Time locating Systems are precise positioning systems that enable user to identify and track objects, people or animals by providing the information through automatic and continuous feedback. It is a fully automated Wi Fi based tracking systems which uses wireless technology such as ultra wideband, RFID, GPS and other to detect presence and location of things and people. RTLS market mainly focus on market trends, new technology, innovations, leading players and future strategies.

RTLS is widely used from defense to health sector as it helps in reducing the search time, misplacement of things, idle time thereby improving operational effectiveness and productivity.

Optimum utilization of resources thorough efficient asset tracking and management, location systems awareness, high industrial growth are the major factors which is driving the market of Real-Time locating systems whereas high cost and economic slowdown, systems incompatibility, lack of uniform standards are some of the restrains of the market.

The Real-Time Locating Systems Market is expected to reach at market size of ~$6 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~28% between 2018 and 2022.

Sample Report Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1968

Study Objectives of Real-Time Locating Systems Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Real-Time Locating Systems Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Real-Time Locating Systems market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, service, application, industries and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Real-Time locating systems

Intended Audience

• RTLS Service Providers

• Healthcare Institutions

• Software distributors

• Government

• Distributors and Traders

• RTLS End Users

Key Players

The report also profiles the key players in the Real-Time Locating Systems Market. The prominent players profiled in this report are Stanley Healthcare (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Ubisense Group PLC. (U.K.), IMPINJ, Inc. (U.S.), Savi Technology (U.S.), AiRISTA, LLC (U.S.), CenTrak, Inc. (U.S.), Versus Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Identec Group AG (Liechtenstein), Redpine Signals, Inc. (U.S.), Decawave Ltd. (Ireland), Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.), BeSpoon SAS (France), among others

Segments:

The Real-Time Locating Systems has been segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and industry. The components includes- hardware and software. By technology the market has been segmented as – RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, GPSamong others whereas the application includes- asset tracking, personal tracking, inventory tracking among others. On the basis of industries, the market includes- manufacturing, banking, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Real-Time Locating Systems due to the presence of global players which offers competitive advantage in this market. The U.S holds largest share of RTLS market in North America followed by Canada and Mexico. RTLS offers wide range of features and companies such as BMW, Aston Martin Lagonda, Airbus, Hewlett Packard, Samsung Electronics and Boeing among others are utilizing RTLS systems in their manufacturing process systems to track various tools. Europe stands as second biggest market due to the growth of healthcare and BFSI industry whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the growing economies of China and India and high investment of government in defense sector.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Components

Table 2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Application

Table 3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Technology

Table 4 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Industry

Table 5 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market, By Regions

Continued……

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/real-time-locating-systems-market-1968

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market: By Components (%)

Figure 3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market: By Application (%)

Figure 4 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market: By Technology

Figure 5 Global Real-Time Locating Systems Market: By Industry (%)

Continued…….

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com