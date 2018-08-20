Business

Now expose your Business to Wider potential buyers and Increase your sales

Comment(0)

Location, 20/08/2018 – Classifiedjo welcomes all those online and offline business owners, to present their products and services before thousands of potential buyers. The Internet is the most important platform for marketing today; moreover, people are buying more from online portals than to the offline shops. Classifiedjo is a typical craigslist sort of website which is not too much crowded with competitors.

It is an impressive opportunity for business owners to connect with a significant amount of customers from across the globe and increase their sale notably. But the best part of this service is it offers everything without any charges. Yes! Like, craigslist the USA you can post your advertisement completely free.

The main concern for the people who care more about their digital presence is to get a reliable platform where they can communicate with their customers. This website is not just let you post your descriptive advertisement but also let you target the customers according to their age, employment, geography, etc.

Moreover, you can add your images describing your business and contact number to connect instantly to your customers. This website will never hide any information and ask for a premium version.

About Classifiedjo
Classifiedjo is an emerging classified website similar to Craiglist USA but has proven more effective. The marketing platform is fruitful as you will find fewer sellers and more buyers. Additionally, the website is completely free and offers you the perfect platform to introduce your business and/or products to your customers. Your contact detail will be visible on the board so that your customers directly connect with you.

Make your visit to https://classifiedjo.us/

To reach us fill the simple form at https://classifiedjo.us/contact

Contact details:
Classifiedjo
Email: admin@classifiedjo.us

###

Also Read
Business

Offshore Filter Systems Market Forecast to 2023 by Key Manufacturers, Growth and Demand

Offshore filter are manufactured to remove ventilation air and combustion from stationery and floating platform. Offshore marine atmosphere possess challenging conditions due to the existence of both dry and wet salt particles along with large number of industrial contaminants.   Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7841   The optimum filter collaboration forms an integrated part of […]
Business

Volumetric Technologies Offers Filling and Conveyor Options to Food & Beverage Industries

Businesses need reliable filling and conveyance equipment in their production lines to keep up with consumer preferences on food and beverage packaging. Volumetric Technologies offers its products and services. [CANNON FALLS, 7/31/2018] – Volumetric Technologies, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment, provides filling machines and conveyors designed to increase the efficiencies of food […]
Business

Petroleum Needle Coke Market with latest Trends and Worldwide growth by 2026

Heavy oils are heated in a feedstock under high temperatures of 440 °C to 520 °C and under pressures of 1 kg/cm2 to 10 kg/cm2. This process separates the cokable materials and cracked products. Gas oil, LPG, and other natural gases evaporate and the petroleum coke settles at the bottom in the form of residue. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *