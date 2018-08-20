Education

Managers of tomorrow practicing the art of giving back

Comment(0)

20th August; New Delhi: In this fast paced world, where everyone is trying to reach the finishing line to see the gold medal around their necks, the students of Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgoan took out time to learn the art of giving back to the society. The ‘Samaritans’, a student run social initiative club of MDI Gurgaonwas actively involved in providing impeccable service to the community.

The Samaritans conducted a week-long event, which was inaugurated on August 03, 2018. They addressed several social issues and conducted various activities for the welfare of the society with a view to inculcate a culture of social responsibility among aspiring managers of tomorrow.

During the event, the students who participated were highly elated to get an opportunity to touch and impact the life of others directly through their visit to different NGOs such as, the Earth Saviours Foundation for homeless people, Tau Devi Lal Foundation for destitute women, Deepashram, an NGO for mentally and physically challenged children, etc. The students also engaged with other NGOs like ‘Mission Learning’; open classes for underprivileged children, ‘Alankaar’; the school for underprivileged kids, the ‘Dream Girl Foundation’; that educates about female hygiene. Further, a collection drive was initiated on campus where students and faculty members donated old clothes and books. These items were then given to NGOs during NGO Visits. Some programmes were organized to engage with school children. Also arranged were dental check-up camps, blood donation drive, tree plantation, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Jessie Lemos, Secretary, Samaritans Club said, ’My experience can be summed up with the smile that I see on people’s faces when we conduct activities for them. Their happiness gives us immense satisfaction. When we see the struggle that they go through, it makes us realize our privilege. Our goal is to provide tangible solutions to various social issues around us. We are looking to collaborate with government agencies and CSR wings of companies so that we can reach more and more people.’

Through these initiatives the students realized their economic, social and environmental responsibilities and their duty to serve people and create value for all. The social initiatives taken by these students will help develop a sense of empathy and responsibility towards society among the managers of tomorrow.

Also Read
Education

International Conference on Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy

editor

International Conference on Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy is going to be held during August 06-07, 2018 in Osaka, Japan. The conferences focuses on foremost topics such as Biomedicine , Biomedical Statistics, Biomedical Diagnosis, Frontiers in Biomedicine ,Industrial Pharmacy, Pharmacotherapy, Molecular Biomedicine, Computational Biomedicine, Tissue Engineering, Medical Devices, Biomedical Model, Personalized Medicine, Biomedical Technology, Nanotechnology, Pharmacotherapy, Pharmaceutical […]
Education

Gunjan Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Esquared Inc. to be awarded by World HRD Congress for her outstanding achievements as a Leader in the Digital & Social Media Domain

editor

Gunjan Aggarwal, co-founder of Esquared Inc. has been selected for the “WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD” by the WORLD HRD CONGRESS, which will celebrate its 25TH SILVER JUBILEE YEAR IN 2017. The award will be presented at the Congress’ celebratory event on 17 February, 2017 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Sponsored by Femina, the objective of […]
Education

Marketing Assignment Help for Business Management Projects in Australia

Casestudyhelp.com is an online academic site that provides you with Marketing Assignment Help for Business Management Projects. They give the best Marketing Assignment Writing Services for its students in different countries like USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Singapore, New Zealand, etc. The diligent team of academic experts that are hired by the company for providing writing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *