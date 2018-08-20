Uncategorized

Improve the health with natural syrups and beverages in your diet chart

The Asia Pacific Natural Syrups and Beverages Market is expected to witness a rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing health concerns among the population of the region. Natural syrups and beverages include the food and liquid enhancing substances extracted from the organic compounds without the use of any artificial solutions or preservatives. Best Fruits and vegetables are used in the preparation of these natural flavoured syrups and beverages.

These natural syrups can be mixed with different kinds of beverages like creamy lattes, mochas, iced coffees and teas, sodas, and various milkshakes. Supermarkets or hypermarkets are the largest distribution channel for the natural syrups and beverages. Natural beverages include soft drinks directly prepared from fruits like pomegranate, guava, apple and others without combing any preservatives.

There are multiple factors fuelling the demand for natural syrups and beverages in the Asia Pacific. The increasing trend for healthy food habits among the population is the principal factor supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing applications of natural syrups in the bakery, confectionery, dairy and frozen dessert, pharmaceutical benefits, increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles, rising prevalence of obesity cases and other chronic diseases, increase in the annual disposable income of the population, and the government supportive campaigns for improving health are promoting the Asia Pacific natural syrups and beverages market.

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific natural syrups and beverages market is studied in the regions like China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and others. The increasing population in the countries like India and China bring forth several health concerns, which can be handled by following proper and healthy diet habits. The increasing demand for fresh fruit juices and the investments in the food and beverages industry are supplementing the growth of the market in this region.

The advent of technology has simplified the process of manufacturing the natural syrups and beverages an easy task compared to earlier human efforts. Many new companies are investing in the industry to capitalize on the growing market. Herboveda India, Nielsen Holdings PLC, etc. are the two most popular companies in the Asia Pacific region.

