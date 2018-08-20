Business

Hughes Candles Announces Unisex Wood Wick Soy Candle Grand Opening Launch

Comment(0)

Hughes Candles, an Oklahoma artisan home fragrance manufacturer announces their grand opening and launch of their original collection of unisex wood wick soy candles.

“We feel like this launch has been a tremendous success, customers are providing raving reviews, and we have already established two new retail partnerships–one in Tulsa, OK and one in Claremore, OK soon to be announced. We couldn’t be happier with our progress and we are looking forward to establishing additional retail partnerships across the state of Oklahoma, and surrounding states,” said, Jason Oelrich II, President.

About Hughes Candles
Hughes Candles are an artisan, hand poured, small batch, all-natural, unisex, wood wick, soy candles infused with beautifully complex and sophisticated fragrances, that showcase stunning burn pools when lit, making the candles essentially maintenance free and a healthier option than traditional candle alternatives.

Hughes Candles Classic Wood Wick Soy Candle Collection

Alcott No. 23- Fragrance: Nostalgic, romantic, exotic, smooth and spicy
Steinbeck No. 28- Fragrance: Smoky, woody, spicy
Thoreau No. 27- Fragrance: Fresh and woody
Whitman No. 26- Fragrance: Crisp, woody, evergreen
Emerson No. 29- Fragrance: Fresh and invigorating
Longfellow No. 24-Fragrance: Clean, cool, spicy.

Proudly handmade in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA

To learn more about Hughes Candles and see our entire classic collection of wood wick soy candles visit: https://hughescandles.com

To explore a wholesale relationship with Hughes Candles, visit: https://hughescandles.com/pages/contact

A PR BY 1888PressRelease

Also Read
Business

Global Turmerone Market 2018 – Key Players, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023

The complete research framework on Global Turmerone Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Turmerone market situation and […]
Business

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Applications, Industry Share, Demand and Research Review till 2023

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the Cost Structure, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Gross Margin, market share and growth rate. Get Sample Copy of this Report at – […]
Business

Electrochromic Glass Market Size, Industry Segmentation and Future Insights 2025

editor

Market Scenario The transportation end-user is anticipated to be a major segment and is expected to register a significant growth during the review period. The need for reduction of impact by heat and protection from UV rays with low energy consumption is driving the use of electrochromic glass in the automobile, aerospace and marine sectors. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *