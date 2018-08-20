Health and Wellness

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market | Forecast 2018-2026

Comment(0)

Glycated haemoglobin test is used to calculate average level of blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months. This test is also called as Hb1Ac or glycohemoglobin test. Individuals who have diabetes require this test routinely to check whether their glucose level is within the range or not.

Increasing incidence and high prevalence rate of diabetes mellitus across the globe is expected to drive growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market. Increasing preference among diabetics about early diagnosis coupled with rising demand for rapid diagnostic tools are other factors expected to aid in growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market in the near future.

Get free sample of this report https://marketresearch.biz/report/glycated-hemoglobin-testing-market/request-sample/

However, high cost related to maintainance and operation of glycated haemoglobin testing equipments is expected to hamper growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market.

Among the regions, North America market is estimated to dominate with revenue contribution of US$ 103.5 Mn in 2017.

Prominent players in the Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Arkray, Bayer AG, Tosoh Corporation, Siemens AG..

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Blood Disorders Conferences | Hematology Events | Blood Conferences

World Hematology 2018 to be held at Oslo, Norway amid September 20-21, 2018. This International Blood Disorders Conference will unite world-class Hematology specialists, hematologists, hematologist-oncologist, professors and researchers to talk about strategies for Hematology. Hematology Congress welcomes you to attend the 15th World Hematology Congress is intended to give diverse and current training that will […]
Health and Wellness

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

The global ophthalmology surgical devices market is forecasted to witness a steady growth in coming years, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR). The players in the market are expected to focus on new product launches and fortifying their geographical presence and distribution channels. Key vendors in the global ophthalmology surgical devices market are Bausch & Lomb, Inc., […]
Health and Wellness

Sankara Eye Hospital organizes ‘Update on Glaucoma’ – a one-day Interactive, Objective and Pragmatic session

Bengaluru, July 24, 2018: Sankara Eye Hospital, the leading provider of quality eye care in the country organized “Update on Glaucoma’ – a one-day Interactive, Objective and Pragmatic session” which witnessed participation from Renowned International doctors. The one-day event aimed at providing a platform to interact and learn from the stalwarts in the field regarding […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *