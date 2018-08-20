Business

Global floriculture market was valued at US$ 67.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0%

Comment(0)

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global floriculture market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global floriculture market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global floriculture market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Floriculture is also known as flower farming, as it deals with cultivating of ornamental and flowering plants. Floriculture products are used as gifts in conference and activities, and also as personal use. Types of floriculture includes bedding plants, potted plants, and cut flowers.

To get the sample report: https://marketresearch.biz/report/floriculture-market/request-sample/

Manufacturers in developing economies cultivates high quality flowers and exports them to the developed economies such as Europe, US, and Japan. Exports for floriculture products have increased significantly owing to favorable climactic conditions, rich biodiversity, low labor costs, favorable government support which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are producing new varieties of flower owing to the several benefits offered by new flower variety which includes high productivity, tolerant to fungal infection and to withstand the changing climatic conditions. Furthermore, the fragrant and long-lasting blooms have in turn fetched the customers to buy the new variety of flowers which in turn is expected to drive the floriculture market over the forecast period.

However, floriculture products especially cut flowers are transported by air since flowers are highly perishable by nature, an appropriate temperature control measures are required during the transit. Floriculture products requires cold stores and pre-cooling facilities. In addition, high freight rates add up to the logistic cost of product thus hampering the growth of the market. Stringent regulations regarding import of floriculture products in some of the regions is other factor expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Business expansion through improving the product quality and collaborating with other industry is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Also Read
Business

weed for sale

legal cannabis dispensary is the best in CA to buy legal Marijuana online, buy legal weed online, buy legal cannabis online, buy cannabis online, buy recreational Marijuana online, buy medical Marijuana online, buy safe weed online, buy weed online, buy CBD oil online, buy cannabis strains online, etc. we are licensed and carryout very discrete […]
Business

2018 Asia VR&AR Fair & Summit (VR&AR Fair 2018)

LesleyFung123

2018 Asia VR&AR Fair & Summit (VR&AR Fair 2018) Date: April 3rd-5th, 2018 Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex (Area A) Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China Web: http://www.vrarfair.com/engz/ Register: https://vrarfair2018.eventbrite.com Asia on Pace to Become the Largest VR&AR Market by 2020 Digi-Capital forecasts that by 2020 global VR&AR market size will […]
Business

Calendula Oil Industry – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Manufacturers Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Calendula Oil Industry 2018 research report added by orianresearch.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player, industry overview, opportunities, value cycle, end-users, technology, types and application. The report extensively provides the market overview, gross margin, cost […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *