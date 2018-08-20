Geotextiles and Geogrids Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2019

Transparency Market Research has announced the addition of a new market intelligence report on the Geotextiles and Geogrids Market in UAE and GCC titled “Geotextiles and Geogrids Market in UAE and GCC – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019” to its data-store.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/geotextiles-geogrids-market.html

According to the report, the geogrids market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (except UAE) is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, from 2013 through 2019, and value USD 182.5 million by the year 2019. The demand from this region, in terms of volume, is anticipated to grow is estimated to grow at an average CAGR of 7.7% and reach a market-value worth 41.5 million square meters during the forecast period.

The geogrids market in the UAE particularly is anticipated to reach a market-value worth USD 32.9 million, by experiencing growth at an average annual CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. In terms of demand, the market in this region is estimated to reach 7.0 million square meters by the year 2019, by experiencing growth at an average CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The new report launched by Transparency Market Research on the Geotextiles and Geogrids market, pertaining especially to the GCC countries, sheds light on the anticipated market development activities in this region during a forecast period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The research study and forecast are based on two broad segments of the region – UAE and the rest of the GCC countries.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1712

Geotextiles and geogrids find applications in a variety of civil construction activities. In a variety of cases, these materials eliminate the need for the traditional aggregate construction materials and provide various economic and environmental benefits.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com