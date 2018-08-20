Tech

FROST & SULLIVAN JUDGED STT GDC INDIA AS COLOCATION SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Frost & Sullivan announced winners for the 16th edition of India ICT Awards held in New Delhi on 21st of June 2018. The awards honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services and Mobile and Wireless.

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), was awarded ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ for continuing innovation ideology and commitment to customers to deliver a sterling experience in the face of escalating customer demand and increased competition.

We are not just a leader but an innovator in the Indian data centre space. As the market leader in India with more than 30% revenue market share, we manage the largest Pan-Indian data centre floor area and IT load, delivering more than 85 MW* of IT load via our 15 carrier-neutral facilities* with carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities.

Offering 100% uptime, STT GDC India is renowned for its adherence to best standards, rated power rack options, and global standards on security and compliance. We have customized solutions to suite customers’ high density requirement without compromising on the power and cooling infrastructure. Many international carriers house their POP’s with STT GDC India, thus reducing costs and increasing reliability of network services. Some of our facilities are also cable landing stations, making them ideal sites for global network nodes.

This award recognises us as India’s leading data centre operator with positive contributions and how we are fostering innovation while being committed to providing our customers with best in class data centre infrastructure designed for maximum efficiency and help them succeed in their digital transformation journey.

