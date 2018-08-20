Business

Delta VFD C200 | El | E | Delta Drive | Data Trace Automation

Comment(0)

Data Trace Automation offers wide range of Delta VFD in Chennai. We supplies complete range of Delta VFD C200, El, E, C2000 series with best prices in chennai compare to Delta Drive Authorised Distributors, Suppliers in Chennai.
Delta VFD El Series:-
The VFD-EL series is multiple function new generation micro type AC drive. It has built in EMI filter, RFI switch, easy DC bus sharing for side-by-side installation, high precision current detection, overload protection, and a built In keypad.
Delta VFD E Series:-
Sensorless Vector AC Micro Drive. The VFD-E series represent Delta Electronics low horsepower, constant torque, IP20 rated Drive. Modular in design with flexible extension cards and a built-in PLC function, the E drive offers the ability to write and to execute simple Ladder Logic programs. This state-of-the-art series meets a full range of application requirements.
Delta VFD C200-Series:-
The VFD-C200 Series is an intelligent vector control micro drive that provides versatile control modes for motors and includes built-in PLC functions with capacity up to 5,000 steps. It is suitable for harsh environment applications with a strengthened thermal and anti-dust design that provides comprehensive protection.

Also Read
Business

LKM Recycling Offers Multi-Functional Waste Skips and Bins

As part of their commitment to providing efficient waste management solutions, LKM Recycling offers multi-functional waste skips, bins and vehicles for hire. Each product is compliant with the UK standards for commercial waste management. [SITTINGBOURNEE, 26/07/2018] — LKM Recycling, a specialist in commercial waste management and recycling solutions in the UK, offers a multi-functional waste […]
Business

How to Create a Video Website (The Easiest Way!)

Smart people throughout the world are thinking about how they could create a video website. And they surely have a point – a video sharing website can be a great way to earn some money, start a trendy online project and even become an Internet idol! All you need to do is to choose the […]
Business

Meat Tenderizing Agents Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition: Tenderizing is a process so as to to reduce the toughness of meat fibers in a cut of meat. Tenderizing agents breaks down the meat collagen and softens the meat. The tenderness of meat depends on various factors including the meat grain, the amount of connective tissue, and the fat %. Tenderness can […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *