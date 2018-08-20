Clinical Research Course

Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR) is a distance learning program in clinical research it is of 6 months duration with a primary focus on Drug discovery and clinical trial processes, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, Drug regulatory affairs, Roles and responsibilities of various clinical trial stakeholders. The main objective of our ADCR program is to deliver a high-end training thereby enhancing the employment prospects of the candidates.
Also Read
Tips to find the best coaching classes for MPPSC in Bhopal
What are MPPSC exams? These exams are conducted by Madhya Pradesh state. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is established for the recruitment to different posts in the government department and offices of the state of Madhya Pradesh. These exams consist of only two parts: First- Preliminary Exam Second- Main Exams Finding the […]
Best Public School for Children with special needs in Delhi NCR
In India, there are thousands of schools working to provide education to the children. Some of them are supported by the government and some of them are working privately. As there is a huge list of schools in India it is not an easy task to find out the best one. All the parents always […]
Testbook.com announces the launch of SBI GUARANTEE
Navi Mumbai, India, July 19, 2018: One of the big names among Competitive Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is happy to announce the launch of an exclusive Live Course “ SBI Guarantee”. This course is specially designed for students to clear both SBI PO and SBI Clerk Mains in just 30 days! Since the SBI PO […]