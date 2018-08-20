BC Industrial Services, LLC Offers 24/7 Emergency Commercial Dishwasher Repairs

The BC Industrial Services, LLC’s helps maintain the cleanliness of the customer’s space through its cost-efficient cleaning solutions.

[CALIFORNIA, 08/20/2018] – Dishwashing emergencies can create disorder and delays in the operations of commercial kitchens. The BC Industrial Services, LLC seeks to remedy this problem by responding to calls within 30 minutes and guaranteeing a service technician at the account within a maximum of two hours through its 24/7 emergency service.

Quality Check Clean Assurance

The BC Industrial (BCI) Services, LLC conducts preventive maintenance for its customers on a regular basis. The BCI representatives perform the scheduled route per month.

“On each scheduled call, a BCI technician will check the overall performance of sanitation equipment and cleaning practices of all pertinent departments,” the company shares.

The technicians also check the proper operation and condition of plant operations and equipment to make sure they function at their best. These include maintenance, engineering, and general plant operations.

Quality Check Assurance Service

A qualified representative from the BC Industrial (BCI) Services, LLC then completes an e-service report, which is part of the company’s Quality Check Clean Assurance Service. It then stores the report on the BCI iNET server for customers to view. Customers can also receive the reports directly via email.

Other than the report, the BCI holds on-site training classes to help supervisors manage their employees on matters of health and sanitation. They can better monitor the employees in all aspects of chemical safety, proper cleaning, and sanitation practices.

The BCI further underscores the importance of proper chemical handling. Employees need to have eyewash stations available for them, as well.

About BC Industrial Services, LLC

The BC Industrial Services, LLC motto is “cleaning through chemistry.” The trusted sanitation supplier offers cleaning solutions for laundry, warewashing, and housekeeping. The company provides such services for the healthcare and hospitality industries. The company understands the importance of maintaining cleanliness to ensure the quality of the guest experience. It also offers the highest quality of products at competitive prices.

To find out more, visit http://bcichem.com/ today.