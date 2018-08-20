Uncategorized

Are you ready to drown in the goodness of cheese and chocolates? Head over to Mumbai’s First Fondue Project by Out Of The Blue

Every time you open your social media accounts whilst at work, are you flooded with pictures of friends holidaying in Europe? And does the thought of Swiss chocolates and yummy French cheese upset you? If your answer is in the affirmative, then it’s time to beat the blues and head to Bandra right away! This monsoon, Out of The Blue as it presents the Mumbai Fondue Project. The festival starts from August 12, 2018 to 2nd September that celebrates the indulgent Swiss specialty in all its forms, including a few of our own interpretations.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming festival, Rahul Bajaj, Owner, Out Of The Blue said, “The Mumbai Fondue project is very close to my heart as fondues are the signature dish at the Out Of The Blue. With this festival, we plan to re-introduce the fondues and add this wide variety on our menu.”

Try the Jack’s Melting Pot made with Jack Daniel’s No. 7 and homemade bacon, or the zingy Adobo Fondue that features Emmenthal and Monterey jack cheeses. Vegans can also rejoice as we’ve devised a convincingly good Vegan Fondue too – even the purists won’t be able to tell the difference!

The Fondue Feast doesn’t end with the savouries, though. Make sure to save room for our Dessert Fondues – whether gooey Salted Caramel, boozy Amarula Nectar or dark Ghana Cacao, there’s no way to go wrong. Since you’re indulging, go all the way with our curated wine pairings to round out the experience.

So don’t just think about it, fondue it!

