A Steel Pipe Whose Weld Is Parallel To The Longitudinal Direction Of The Steel Pipe

Longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe is a steel pipe whose weld is parallel to the longitudinal direction of the steel pipe. Usually divided into metric electric welded steel pipe, welded thin-walled pipe, transformer cooling oil pipe and so on. Straight seam welded pipe has simple production process, high production efficiency, low cost and rapid development. The strength of the spiral welded pipe is generally higher than that of the straight welded pipe. It is possible to produce a welded pipe with a large diameter by using a narrow blank, and it is also possible to produce a welded pipe having a different pipe diameter by using a blank of the same width. However, compared with the straight pipe of the same length, the weld length is increased by 30 to 100%, and the production speed is low.

Straight seam steel pipes are mainly used in water supply engineering, petrochemical industry, chemical industry, electric power industry, agricultural irrigation, and urban construction. For liquid transportation: water supply and drainage. For gas transportation: gas, steam, liquefied petroleum gas. For structural use: for piling pipes, for bridges; for piers, roads, building structures, etc.

What is the production process of straight seam steel pipe bending pipe?
What is a curved pipe: A curved pipe is bent by a set of bending dies. No matter which kind of equipment is used, most of them use curved pipes, mainly for oil, gas, infusion, etc., on the aircraft and its engine. It also occupies a very important position.

The elbow can bend various profile sections, and almost all sections of aluminum, steel, stainless steel, copper and other metal profiles, pipes (spiral pipe, straight seam steel pipe, seamless steel pipe) can be bent. The bent pipe has good bending quality, and the materials such as spraying, electroplating, polishing, drawing, etc. can be directly bent without damaging the surface of the material.

The material of the variable diameter elbow: cast iron, stainless steel, alloy steel, malleable cast iron, carbon steel, non-ferrous metal and plastic. Connection with pipes: direct welding (the most common method) flange welding, hot melt bonding, threaded coupling, socket coupling, etc. are divided according to the production process: welding elbows, stamping elbows, casting elbows, etc. A type of connecting pipe commonly used in pipe installation for the connection of a pipe bend. Other names: 90 degree bend, right angle bend. Use; for two pipes with the same or different nominal diameters, make the pipeline turn at a certain angle.

