Tech

International Conference and Exhibition on Satellite and Space Missions

Comment(0)

Exploring Perspective in the Field of Satellite
The conference is an amalgamation of research professionals from universities, Space centers, research labs, policy makers, government bodies, spacecraft industries and other space research organizations creating an atmosphere conducive for information exchange between academia and industry.
The Satellite conference interrelates with members across the globe focused on learning about satellite and the world’s leading specialists involved in Satellite and Space Missions. This is the sole best opportunity to reach the major participants. Sharing the knowledge and demonstrations, information and B2B meetings with industrialists and potential clients to make a splash with innovative products live and brand recognition at this event. World prominent speakers, the most recent techniques, and the cutting-edge updates in Satellite are hallmarks of this conference.
‘International Conference and Exhibition on Satellite and Space Missions’ to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
We are Delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to its prestigious International Satellite conference which is going to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy highlighting the theme “Developing trends and recent advancements in Satellite Communications and Space Research”. Satellite 2018 is a two day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on Satellite and Space mission and new trends on satellite, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.
Theme: Developing trends and recent advancements in Satellite Communications and Space Research
Website url : http://satellite.alliedacademies.com/

Also Read
Tech

Build a Digital Workplace with Newgen OmniDocs 10.0

editor

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today released OmniDocs10.0, an enhanced version of its ECM Suite. The version enables faster and accurate processing of documents and allows users to design document processes through a no-code wizard setup. This version offers enriched user […]
Tech

Mobile Encryption Technology Market Report

A special type of algorithm called a cipher makes text unintelligible during the encryption process to anyone who doesn’t hold the key. The key is a piece of code that interprets, or decrypts, the encrypted data. Encryption scrambles the data stored on a device so unauthorized users can’t read that data, and hackers who intercept […]
Tech

Back up as a Service Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2023: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights: Back up as service refers to storage of data, the service involves purchasing and recovering of data from an online backup service provider. The service offers organization to connect data with the private, public or hybrid cloud managed solution by the outside service provider instead of centralized, on-premise IT department of an enterprise. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *