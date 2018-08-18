Health and Wellness

Current analysis: 40% of American adults and nearly 20% of adolescents are obese

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that almost 40 percent of American adults and nearly 20 percent of adolescents are obese — the highest rates ever recorded for the U.S.
As per the World Obesity Federation suggest that if current trends continue, 2.7 billion adults worldwide will be overweight by 2025. This is an increase from 2.0billion in 2014. Furthermore, current trends suggest 177 million adults will be severely obese by 2025 and in need of treatment.
Global estimates: Percentage of adults above healthy weights are
2010 2014 2025
Overweight (including obese) 36 39 46
Obese (including severely obese) 11 13 17
Severely obese 1.4 1.9 3.0

Obesity is defined as having a body-mass index of more than 30. World Health Organization report that childhood obesity is rising around the world, cumulative more than ten times over the past four decades. Overweight and obese children have a higher risk to stay obese and childhood obesity is related to a sophisticated chance of early death in adulthood. Overall, 70.7 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese, meaning that an unhealthy weight has become the norm, with normal weight Americans a BMI of less than 25 now in the marginal.

