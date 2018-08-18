Clear water Chemical

Once Abhay was travelling from his hometown, Vadodara to Mumbai during summers. He was waiting at bus stand for his bus.

Meanwhile he felt thirsty & went to drink water from the water cooler near by. When he tried to fill in his water bottle,

he saw, that the water coming through the cooler of the bus stand was dirty. So he went on & bought a water bottle.

However this incident kept him thinking.

He thought there were several people who would drink that dirty water & may fall sick.

It was then when he decided to come up with a solution to this problem.

He along with his friend co-founded Clear Water Chemicals & the rest is history…

Today Clear Water Chemicals is amongst the largest suppliers for water cleaning chemicals & water treatment services in India.