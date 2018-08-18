52nd International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

The extent of Nursing and Healthcare envelops Women Health Nursing, Types of Nursing, Travel Nurse, Tele Medicine & e-health Surgical , Nursing Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, Occupational Health Nursing, Nursing Practice and Research. Nursing and healthcare has a tremendous influence on current and future professional nursing practice, thus rendering it an essential component of the educational process. Nursing is a growing field in which healthcare professionals can contribute a variety of skills and experiences to the science of nursing care. There are frequent misconceptions as to what nursing research is. Nursing is very complicated to the practice of professional nursing, and the importance of its inclusion during undergraduate instruction cannot be overemphasized. Only with exposure and experience can students can understand the concept and importance of nursing research. Conference will give nurses experience, conceptualize, perceive, and understand their own nursing practice within the context of their educational background. Students can identify how learning about research methodology and analysing journal articles will add to their nursing practice.
Also Read
Why Aqua Shield USA Has the Best Cast Cover for Shower
If you have been injured lately and are wearing a cast, then one of the things that you need to be careful of is getting your cast wet, which can happen easily if you go swimming or take a shower. While you may be able to stay away from going swimming, taking a shower is […]
Smart Contact Lenses Market SWOT Analysis and World Key Players Revenue, Major and Forecasts to 2023
Market research future has published a research report on “Global Smart Contact Lenses Market”. The Global Smart Contact Lenses Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2023. Smart Contact Lenses Market Report Included industry analysis, growth factor, size, share and Forecast up to 2023. Trend in the use of […]
Oshi Software Provides Smart Solutions for Digital Sketching
26th June 2018 — Oshi Software proposes to you the very best paint application, that will be able to teach you many drawing techniques that will definitely help you to develop yourself a good painter. For all those willing to discover all the beauty of digital sketching and painting in general, there is a great […]