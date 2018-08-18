52nd International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

The extent of Nursing and Healthcare envelops Women Health Nursing, Types of Nursing, Travel Nurse, Tele Medicine & e-health Surgical , Nursing Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, Occupational Health Nursing, Nursing Practice and Research. Nursing and healthcare has a tremendous influence on current and future professional nursing practice, thus rendering it an essential component of the educational process. Nursing is a growing field in which healthcare professionals can contribute a variety of skills and experiences to the science of nursing care. There are frequent misconceptions as to what nursing research is. Nursing is very complicated to the practice of professional nursing, and the importance of its inclusion during undergraduate instruction cannot be overemphasized. Only with exposure and experience can students can understand the concept and importance of nursing research. Conference will give nurses experience, conceptualize, perceive, and understand their own nursing practice within the context of their educational background. Students can identify how learning about research methodology and analysing journal articles will add to their nursing practice.
