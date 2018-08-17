Tissue Microarray Market 2018 Size | Growth Overview | Regional Analysis till 2023

Universal Tissue Microarray Market Report include on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Tissue Microarray Market Report with Segmentation, Top Trends, and Geological. Outlook till 2023

Tissue Microarray Market – Overview

The market of tissue microarray treatment is growing extensively. It is a practical and effective tool for high-throughput molecular analysis of tissues that is helping to identify new diagnostic and prognostic markers and targets in human cancers, and has a range of potential applications in basic research, prognostic oncology and drug discovery. The growing need of targeted treatments for various chronic diseases like cancer, genetic diseases, among others has boosted the growth of the market.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global tissue microarray market is growing at a double digit growth rate; mainly due to the increasing application of tissue microarray in drug discovery and oncology, automated analysis of results and influence of technology are some of the major factors that fosters the growth of global tissue microarray market. Moreover, wide application of tissue microarray in pathology is another factor which is impelling the growth of tissue microarray market. The global tissue microarray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

On the other hand tissue microarray may not be fruitful for heterogeneous cancers and the sample may not represent the entire tumour which may hamper the market growth.

Top Players:

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

Protein Biotechnologies

Asterand Bioscience

Pantomics

Applied Microarrays, etc.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Tissue Microarray Market is divided on the basis of procedure, technology, application, and end user and regions so as to gain more meaningful conclusions of the market potential.

Procedure – immunohistochemistry, fluorescent in-situ hybridization, and frozen tissue array.

Technology – DNA microarray, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, northern blotting, and western blotting.

Application – oncology, gene expression profiling, SNP detection, double-stranded B-DNA microarrays, and comparative genomic hybridization, and sequencing bioinformatics.

End user – pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research organization, and others.

Regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Regional Ovevriew:

The Americas dominates the global tissue microarray market owing to large incomes, excellent healthcare infrastructure, large research and development base. The U.S. market has also got a boost from the compulsory screening program of newborns under the affordable healthcare act.

Europe led by Germany, France and others account for the second position in the market. The large healthcare spending of European nations also drive the market. Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), reveals that the share of GDP to health spending in Germany was 11.0 % in 2013.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to developing economies in nations such as China, India and others.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to generate moderate growth due to poor healthcare infrastructure and economy. The gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait are expected to account for largest fraction of the Middle East & Africa market for tissue microarray.

Major TOC of Tissue Microarray Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Tissue Microarray Market, By Procedure

7 Global Tissue Microarray Market, By Technology

8 Global Tissue Microarray Market, By Application

9 Global Tissue microarray Market, By End user

10 Global Tissue Microarray Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 MRFR Conclusion

