The 5th Edition of Runway Bridal Wedding Show 2018

New Delhi, 17th Aug 2018

Brides-to-be, gear up for the grand bridal exhibition at The Ashok Hotel. Sunar Jewels in collaboration with eminent entrepreneur and socialite, Ramola Bachchan is presenting the 5th Edition of Runway Bridal Wedding Show 2018.

Between creativity and the future, Sunar tells a new tale of luxury that goes beyond jewelry’s previous limits to mold precious material, Gold into original shapes and extraordinary volumes.The collection that would be exhibited will include Rings, Earings, Braclets and Neck piece, Bridal sets and dazzling diamond jewellery.

This year Sunar partners with Ramola Bachchan for Runway Bridal which will feature top fashion designers in the country like Rohit Bal, Ashish N Soni , Ashima Leena,Ritu Kumar and many more.

They promise to make life easier for all brides-to be with everything available in one space. Runway Bridal will be held on the 23rd and 24th of August 2018 at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.

Praveen Goel, CMD, Sunar says “We are very excited and honoured to partner with Ramola Bachchan for Runway Bridal Wedding Show as it is the ultimate destination for the to-be weds, from top fashion and jewellery designer to destinations, we have it all covered”

