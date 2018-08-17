Social Gaming Market Report 2018 – King Digital Entertainment plc, Rovio Entertainment, Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc.

Global Social Gaming Market is estimated to reach $36.7 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2024. Social gaming is an online game that are played on social media platform. As social games emphasize on friends and community, it has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. These games are mostly free-to-play and requires to invite friends to interact and extend in-game functionality. Moreover, portable devices such as smartphones and tablets are offering interesting gaming platform with advanced network capabilities that enables playing with remote or co-located friends. Furthermore, the scope of gaming has extended beyond the core gaming audience to include women, younger players, and elderly population.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/social-gaming-market/request-sample

The global social gaming market is propelled by factors such as, high access to internet, high penetration of smartphones and tablets, availability of games for all gender and age groups, and increasing development of advanced games. Though, challenges such as chances of being addicted and risk of physical consequences due to addiction would hamper the market growth. Additionally, progress of cloud gaming, and increasing uses of incentivized social video model would provide growth opportunities in years to come.

The global social gaming market is segmented on the basis of age group, gender, revenue generation, and geography. Age group comprises of 13-18 years, 19-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, and 46 and above years. Gender segment includes male, and female. Furthermore, revenue generation is categorized as advertisements, lead generation, and virtual goods.

Based on geographical analysis, social gaming market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. While, Rest of the world covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/social-gaming-market/toc

The major players involved in this market comprises of King Digital Entertainment plc, Rovio Entertainment, Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Gameloft SE, Zynga, Wooga GmbH, Behaviour Interactive, Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, CrowdStar, and Social Point S.L., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Social Gaming Market with respect to major segments such as age group, gender, and revenue generation

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Social Gaming Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Social Gaming Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies

Scope of the Global Social Gaming Market:

Age Group Segments

13-18 Years

19-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46 and Above Years

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/social-gaming-market/request-customization

Gender Segments

Male

Female

Revenue Generation Segments

Advertisements

Lead Generation

Virtual Goods

Geography Segment

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketresearchoutlet.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com